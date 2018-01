Nixon Peabody Adds Patent Partners In Los Angeles

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has added two patent litigation partners from litigation and trials boutique LTL Attorneys LLP in Los Angeles, bolstering the firm’s growing West Coast intellectual property reach for technology clients in the United States and Asia, the firm said Monday.



Vincent Yip and Peter Wied joined the firm after nearly 16 years working together at LTL Attorneys, Goodwin Procter LLP and Paul Hastings LLP, according to their bios at their former firm. To Nixon Peabody, they’ve brought their experience working with a variety of...

