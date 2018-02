Trial Group Of The Year: Jones Day

Law360, Los Angeles (February 2, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- Jones Day pulled out a record-breaking $2.54 billion patent infringement jury verdict for a Merck & Co. subsidiary in a battle over a hepatitis C drug and zealously represented big-name clients in a broad range of major trials, landing the firm a spot among Law360's Trial Groups of the Year.



The firm's blockbuster trial stemmed from its representation of Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC, a Merck unit, in its patent infringement case against Gilead Sciences Inc. over sofosbuvir, the active ingredient in Gilead's drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni....

