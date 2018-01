Trump Announces Plan To Keep Guantanamo Bay Open

Law360, Nashville (January 30, 2018, 11:48 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening that he would rescind an Obama-era policy intended to shut down the contentious Guantanamo Bay military prison, issuing a new executive order that will instead allow new “enemy combatants” to be sent to the prison.



The new order will keep open the prison at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, ensuring there is an appropriate place to keep terrorists captured on the battlefield, Trump said in his first State of the Union address.



“When necessary, we must be able...

