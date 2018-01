Sierra Club Ends Fight Over DOE's Approval Of LNG Exports

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday granted the Sierra Club’s request to end its challenge to the U.S. Department of Energy’s approval of liquefied natural gas export levels for Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Sabine Pass LNG project, seeming to close the book on legal fights over the DOE’s export decisions.



The appeals court had previously handed the Sierra Club a string of defeats in its challenges to the DOE’s approval of LNG exports to countries that don’t have free-trade agreements with the U.S., including a Nov. 1 ruling...

