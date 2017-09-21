Consumers Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Costco Labeling Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- A consumer accusing NBTY Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. of falsely advertising that a supplement improves mental alertness and memory urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to revive her class action, saying that conflicting expert testimony doesn’t warrant dismissal.

Tatiana Korolshteyn said that “wholly unreliable, if not outright inadmissible, opinions” by the companies’ experts supporting the memory claims of the product, TruNature Ginkgo Biloba with Vinpocetine, don’t automatically negate her claims that the same advertisements are false. Korolshteyn’s own expert said there is a consensus among...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Tatiana Korolshteyn v. COSTCO, et al


Case Number

17-56435

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

September 21, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular