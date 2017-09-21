Consumers Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Costco Labeling Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- A consumer accusing NBTY Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. of falsely advertising that a supplement improves mental alertness and memory urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to revive her class action, saying that conflicting expert testimony doesn’t warrant dismissal.



Tatiana Korolshteyn said that “wholly unreliable, if not outright inadmissible, opinions” by the companies’ experts supporting the memory claims of the product, TruNature Ginkgo Biloba with Vinpocetine, don’t automatically negate her claims that the same advertisements are false. Korolshteyn’s own expert said there is a consensus among...

