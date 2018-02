Real Estate Group Of The Year: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- Successfully navigating private deals for Starwood Capital Group, portfolio acquisitions for Gramercy Property Trust, and financing for a major New York property development is no easy task, but Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s real estate team was up to the job, scoring these deals and many more for clients and earning a spot among Law360’s 2017 Practice Groups of the Year.



Kirkland’s real estate group — consisting of approximately 65 attorneys in its New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London offices — represents some of the largest players...

