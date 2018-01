Trump's State Of The Union Breaks Little Ground On Trade

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 10:45 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address late Tuesday offered only broad overtures on trade policy as he talked up his administration’s ongoing effort to negotiate with trading partners and strictly enforce U.S. trade laws.



Declaring that the U.S. had “finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals,” Trump touted his new vision for U.S. trade policy that has colored most of his economic speeches since he launched his bid for the presidency in 2015.



“The era of economic surrender is over,”...

