Transportation Group Of The Year: Nossaman

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Nossaman LLP spent its year building with public agencies, from a $1.8 billion upgrade to Denver's airport to a $900 million Texas highway segment, both of which hit major milestones over the summer, carving out a spot for the firm as one of Law360's Transportation Groups of the Year.



The firm's 30-plus infrastructure practice group attorneys work exclusively with public agencies, guiding them through large-scale projects, a majority of which have a transportation bent, according to group chair Patrick D. Harder, who says about 75 percent...

