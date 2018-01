Law Firms Must Adapt To Changing Industry, Panel Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:07 PM EST) -- A panel of diverse legal professionals speaking at a conference on Tuesday sounded the alarm for the legal industry, saying the entire profession needs to fundamentally rethink how it delivers services to clients if it wants to remain relevant and profitable.



Drawing from their diverse backgrounds, a general counsel, legal operations professional, law school dean, legal consultant and legal services provider each asserted that lawyers and law firms need to start treating their profession more like a business and take steps quickly to adapt to clients’...

