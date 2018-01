Pineapple Grower Fights Bid To Protect $32M Award

Law360, Miami (January 30, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- One of Costa Rica's biggest pineapple growers urged the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to chuck a $32 million arbitration award for Del Monte International GmbH, claiming the arbitral tribunal “dispensed its own brand of industrial justice” in issuing the excessive award.



Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical SA, known as Inprotsa, said using a proper measure of calculating damages in the dispute over a broken contract to grow a nonpatented but coveted Del Monte pineapple variety would have resulted in an award of no more than $2.82 million....

