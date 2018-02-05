Olympics Bring Trademark Considerations For Athletes

Law360, New York (February 5, 2018, 11:46 AM EST) -- The Olympics have the unique ability to catapult a relatively unknown name into global celebrity. With new celebrity comes opportunity and responsibility. Athletes suddenly have a "brand" to sell and to protect. Obtaining a federal trademark registration to protect the branding on nicknames, catchphrases and slogans associated with an athlete's name can help protect the athlete's brand. It ensures that the athlete, and his or her authorized licensees, are the only persons to benefit from the brand. But before filing for federal trademark registration, athletes and...

To view the full article, register now.