Hunger For Food And Bev M&A May Cause Antitrust Concerns

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 6:36 PM EST) -- The merger between Keurig and Dr Pepper Snapple is unlikely to raise antitrust concerns, but if the high-profile blockbuster sets off a wave of major consolidation in the food and beverage space, regulators will have no choice but to start looking closely at future deals in the industry.



The agreement, announced Monday, marks the largest non-alcoholic beverage merger in history, according to data provided by Dealogic. Keurig Green Mountain Inc. and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. are touting the transaction as one that will create a...

To view the full article, register now.