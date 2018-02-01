Expert Analysis

Mortgage Pricing Scrutiny Poses New Challenges For Lenders

By Jeffrey Naimon and Benjamin Olson February 1, 2018, 1:39 PM EST

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- Notwithstanding the dramatic expansion of consumer financial protection regulation in the wake of the financial crisis and the Dodd-Frank Act, most would still agree with the general principle that markets, not regulations, should determine the prices that consumers pay for taking a loan. But recent federal and state enforcement actions indicate that, even if regulators are not setting “the right price” for a loan, they are increasingly willing to declare certain prices “wrong.” This is a troubling development for mortgage lenders, which face potential action even...
