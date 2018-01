NJ Withdraws From Suit Opposing Clean Power Plan

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- New Jersey on Tuesday pulled out of a multistate lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency seeking to undo Obama-era regulations that would limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy calling the suit “completely contradictory” to the state’s values.



The state filed a motion to withdraw as a petitioner from the lawsuit, which is pending before the D.C. Circuit and contends that the EPA initiative calling for existing power plants to slash their carbon dioxide emissions by 32 percent from 2005...

