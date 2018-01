Honus Wagner Co. Can't Revive Trademark Suit In Fla.

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday denied Honus Wagner Co.’s bid to revive a suit alleging infringement of its marketing rights for the likeness of baseball legend Honus Wagner for lack of jurisdiction, finding that the company had again failed to show her why the suit should be heard in the state.



U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom denied Honus Wagner Co.’s motion for reconsideration, stating that the Florida company merely attempted to repackage its claims against an Indiana licensing management company and Wagner's granddaughter, Leslie Blair...

