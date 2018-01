ITA Sticks To Anti-Dump Findings On LG Korean Washers

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- After a final review the International Trade Administration is holding firm on its initial anti-dumping findings that LG Electronics Inc. imported South Korean washing machines to the United States at unfair prices, the U.S. Department of Commerce agency said Tuesday.



No parties had commented on the margin calculation method used in the results of the ITA's preliminary review, so the weighted-average dumping margin remains at 0.64 percent on the large residential LG washers that were exported from South Korea and sold at unfair, below-market prices in...

