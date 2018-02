Commerce Issues Early Duties On Roller Bearings From Korea

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced that imports of certain tapered roller bearings from South Korea have been sold at less than fair value in the U.S. market, pegging the goods with tariffs ranging from 21.2 percent to 45.5 percent.



Commerce’s International Trade Administration found that preliminary anti-dumping margins of 21.23 percent and 45.53 percent should apply to Schaeffler Korea Corp. and Bearing Art Corp., respectively, and that a preliminary anti-dumping margin of 33.42 percent should apply to all other Korean producers and exporters...

To view the full article, register now.