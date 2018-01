Columbia To Appeal NLRB Grad Student Unionization Ruling

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- Columbia University will not bargain with graduate student assistants that won a union election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, and will instead challenge the board’s landmark ruling deeming them employees with a federal appeals court, the school said Tuesday in a campuswide letter.



John H. Coatsworth, the provost of Columbia University, said in the letter that the school would appeal the NLRB’s August 2016 decision establishing that student assistants at Columbia and other private colleges are statutory employees under the National Labor Relations Act...

