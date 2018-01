Whistleblower Given 1 Month To Save Cancer Center Claims

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday gave a whistleblower accusing cancer treatment chain 21st Century Oncology of charging a Florida health system for services under a dirty contract a month to convince him not to dismiss the claim for failing to connect the chain to the wrongdoing.



Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain told counsel for David Di Pietro that they have 30 days to produce a brief backing their claims that their circumstantial arguments that 21st Century ordered a lobbyist to pressure Broward Health officials into...

