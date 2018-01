Trump's State Of The Union Keeps Hard Line On Immigration

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 12:40 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump in his State of the Union on Tuesday condemned immigrant gang violence and espoused a legislative plan that would fund a $25 billion border wall and restrict legal immigration, which he characterized as a “down-the-middle compromise” for immigration reform.



Offering anecdotes about victims of the Salvadoran-American international gang MS-13, Trump suggested that “loopholes” in the immigration system have brought in violent criminals, drugs and competition for low-wage workers. He also referred to the "four pillars" of his legislative framework for immigration as "a...

