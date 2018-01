Walgreens To Pay $2.2M To Settle Suit Over Expired Wares

Law360, San Jose (January 30, 2018, 9:52 PM EST) -- Walgreen Co. will pay more than $2.2 million to resolve a consumer protection lawsuit brought by four Northern California county district attorneys accusing the company of selling expired baby food, infant formula and over-the-counter drugs.



In their suit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, prosecutors also alleged that the pharmacy chain violated state law by charging customers more than the lowest posted or advertised price for items, according to a press announcement Tuesday.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office was joined by Contra Costa,...

To view the full article, register now.