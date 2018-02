Consumers Slam Bid To Stay Kirkland's Suit For Appeal

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- Consumers in a proposed Pennsylvania class action hit back against an attempt by retailer Kirkland’s to put the case on hold while a related case is decided in the Third Circuit, arguing the delay would hurt their case.



Consumers Ashley Gennock and Jordan Budai, who claim Kirkland's Inc. printed too many digits from customers’ credit card numbers on its receipts, told the court it would be unfair to wait for the appellate court to decide another proposed class action with similar claims, Kamal v. J. Crew...

