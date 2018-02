Ariz. Campaign Workers Say DNC Didn't Pay OT, Min. Wage

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- A group of campaign organizers who say they frequently worked 80-hour weeks hit the Democratic National Committee and Arizona Democratic Party with a lawsuit Tuesday claiming they were misclassified as exempt from state and federal overtime pay requirements.



The party headquarters and state chapter allegedly paid field organizers for only 40-hour work weeks despite the fact that making phone calls, registering voters and canvassing often took them well past that 40-hour threshold, according to the proposed class and collective action filed in Arizona federal court....

