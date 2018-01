Only 33% Of Global Execs Prepared For GDPR, EY Warns

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 11:45 AM GMT) -- Just one in three global business leaders has made plans to deal with Europe’s sweeping information protection regime, which comes into force in four months, Ernst & Young warned on Wednesday.



Just 68 percent of business leaders in the U.K. have a compliance plan in place, three months before GDPR takes effect, EY found. (AP) The accounting giant also said in a report that almost four in 10, or 39 percent, of executives it surveyed were still not familiar with the European Union’s General Data Protection...

To view the full article, register now.