EU Says Data-Protection Rights Not Negotiable In Trade Talks

Law360 (January 31, 2018, 4:45 PM EST) -- The European Commission has approved measures that would keep the European Union’s personal data-protection rights from being subject to EU trade agreement negotiations, the EC announced on Wednesday.



Specifically, the EC said it has greenlighted provisions for data flows across borders and for the protection of personal data in trade negotiations, noting that data flows between the EU and third countries can be safeguarded under EU data-protection legislation.



“As the protection of personal data is a fundamental right in the EU, it cannot be subject to...

To view the full article, register now.