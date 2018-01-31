EU Says Data-Protection Rights Not Negotiable In Trade Talks

By Kelly Knaub

Law360 (January 31, 2018, 4:45 PM EST) -- The European Commission has approved measures that would keep the European Union’s personal data-protection rights from being subject to EU trade agreement negotiations, the EC announced on Wednesday.

Specifically, the EC said it has greenlighted provisions for data flows across borders and for the protection of personal data in trade negotiations, noting that data flows between the EU and third countries can be safeguarded under EU data-protection legislation.

“As the protection of personal data is a fundamental right in the EU, it cannot be subject to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular