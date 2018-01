FCA Wins 'London Whale' Identity Suit By Ex-JPMorgan Trader

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 1:14 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority did not improperly identify a former JPMorgan trader involved in the notorious “London Whale” trading scandal when it fined the bank £138 million ($195 million) in 2013, the Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday in the wake of a landmark decision from the U.K. Supreme Court.



The appellate panel found the FCA took adequate steps to maintain the anonymity of a trader when it fined JPMorgan in a 2013 settlement. (AP) The three-judge appellate panel found the FCA took adequate steps to maintain the...

