Jury Convicts Pa. Man In $2M Investment Fraud Scheme

Law360, Philadelphia (January 31, 2018, 5:02 PM EST) -- A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania businessman on fraud charges for bilking investors out of some $2 million on false promises he would use the money to help incubate a string of promising startup businesses.



Prosecutors accused Albert Majkowski Jr., who was found guilty on a trio of wire fraud charges and two tax evasion charges, of representing himself as a legitimate businessman to investors whose money he used for his own benefit.



Majkowski was indicted in August 2014 on allegations he told investors...

