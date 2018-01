Russia-EU Pork Trade Battle Moves To New WTO Phase

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 12:25 PM EST) -- The Russian government has asked for a new World Trade Organization panel to decide whether it has complied with an earlier ruling that faulted its stringent food safety restrictions against European Union pork products in order to stave off $1.7 billion in EU retaliation, the WTO said Tuesday.



In a dispute reaching back nearly four years, Russia was rapped by panels convened by the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body for imposing import restrictions on nearly all European live pigs and pork following scattered outbreaks of African swine...

To view the full article, register now.