Sports Group Of The Year: Akin Gump

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- Advising the NFL in multiple legal matters such as the lawsuit over the suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and representing the San Francisco 49ers in employment disputes has helped land Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP among Law360’s Sports Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm’s sports practice comprises approximately 47 lawyers, with 13 partners in four offices in Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Throughout the past year, the firm has represented the National Football League in class...

To view the full article, register now.