Transportation Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP last year was the driving force behind legal victories for BNSF Railway Co. in a forum shopping showdown and the Association of American Railroads in a constitutional battle over regulatory authority, steering the firm right into a spot on Law360's Transportation Groups of the Year.



Uber Technologies Inc. and high-speed transportation start-up Hyperloop Technologies Inc. also had Gibson Dunn as their courtroom co-pilot over the past year, in arbitration and class action matters for the former and in a global settlement of bombshell...

