Ex-Morgan Stanley Advisers Cop To Fraud Charges

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:16 PM EST) -- Two Boston-area former Morgan Stanley financial advisers were charged and quickly agreed to plead guilty Wednesday to using client money to fund their own investments and to pay personal expenses, on the same day the Securities and Exchange Commission launched an enforcement action against the duo.



James Polese, 51, of Wenham, and Cornelius Peterson, 28, of Newton, were each hit with informations criminally charging them with one count of conspiracy, one count of investment adviser fraud and three counts of bank fraud. Polese was also charged...

