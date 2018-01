FERC Ruling Smooths Path For Municipal Electric Systems

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 1:58 PM EST) -- Communities dissatisfied with the performance of their local utilities have often announced plans to explore formation of their own municipally-run electric systems. Their actions rarely proceed beyond the exploratory stage. But when they do, those communities and their elected officials are almost certain to face the fierce resistance of the utilities they would displace.



Few communities are likely to match the tenacity of Sacramento, California, which began municipalization efforts to replace PG&E Corporation in the early 1920s and didn't start operating its own utility until 1947....

