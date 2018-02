Singapore REIT Cache Pays $154M For Aussie Warehouses

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 3:41 PM EST) -- Singapore real estate investment trust Cache Logistics Trust on Wednesday said it will pay AU$191 million ($154 million) to acquire nine warehouses in eastern Australia in a deal that nearly doubles its holdings in the country.



The warehouse portfolio consists of 1.53 million square feet of leasable space across 3.53 million square feet of total land. Six of the warehouses are located near Melbourne in the state of Victoria, while two are in the vicinity of Brisbane in Queensland, and a single asset is in the...

