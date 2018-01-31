Boeing Says GOP Tax Law Slashed $1B From Income Taxes

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 2:54 PM EST) -- Boeing Co. reported Wednesday that its income tax expense will be reduced by some $1.05 billion under the new GOP tax cut law passed by Congress in December.



The $1.05 billion drop resulted from corporate tax rate reductions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, the company said. Chicago-based Boeing said its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 was minus 5.4 percent, compared with an effective tax rate of 22.4 percent for the same period in 2016.



“The effective tax rate...

