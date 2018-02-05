Senate OKs Irell & Manella's Iancu For USPTO Head

Law360, Washington (February 5, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Senate approved President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday, confirming Irell & Manella LLP managing partner Andrei Iancu with a largely bipartisan vote.



Iancu, who was confirmed in an overwhelmingly bipartisan 94-0 vote Monday, is a longtime patent litigator and former engineer at Hughes Aircraft Co. As head of the USPTO, he’s promised to preserve balance between patent owners and the public. Iancu, who was nominated in August, said he would work to “strengthen intellectual property rights in...

To view the full article, register now.