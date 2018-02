Ex-Judge Can Recoup Prostitution 'John School' Tuition

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- A disbarred Washington state trial judge can be reimbursed for a class he was required to take as part of his now-vacated 2009 conviction on prostitution-related charges, the state's court of appeals ruled.



A three-judge panel on Monday found that Michael Hecht, a former Pierce County Superior Court judge, should be reimbursed the $750 he paid to attend a class about prostitution at a "john school," saying that the lower court's decision not to reimburse Hecht was "an abuse of discretion."



"Hecht was entitled to restitution...

