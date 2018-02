Like To Kill The Copyright To A Famed Song? Call These Guys

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:18 PM EST) -- A settlement last week that pushed the 1960s protest song “We Shall Overcome” into the public domain was the latest victory for a small group of lawyers who are quietly becoming the go-to team for invalidating questionable copyrights.



The deal with publisher Ludlow Music — which for decades charged fees for use of the civil rights anthem — came after nearly two years of class action litigation aimed at freeing the song from copyright protection.



The suit, filed by the filmmakers behind “Lee Daniels' The Butler”...

To view the full article, register now.