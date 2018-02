FTC Looks To Beat Suit Challenging Its Authority

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday renewed its bid to toss a suit challenging its authority to pursue a pay-for-delay case against Watson Laboratories Inc., telling a Pennsylvania federal judge the case is an improper attempt to preempt an enforcement action.



The FTC revived its motion to dismiss following a late December order from U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond directing the parties to file briefs addressing the Administrative Procedure Act and whether the court should defer to the agency’s choice of venue. Watson and former...

