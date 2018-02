FTC Asks FCC To Hold Off On Robocall Error-Fixing Rules

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is asking its fellow regulators at the Federal Communications Commission to refrain from imposing additional requirements on telephone service providers in connection with the FCC’s recent robocall blocking rules, saying it’s not yet necessary to formalize a challenge process for erroneously blocked calls.



The FTC said in a comment letter publicized by the agency Wednesday that it is unlikely that there will be very many erroneously blocked calls in response to the FCC’s November rule allowing voice providers to block additional types...

