Brokerage Sues For Payments After Insurance Deal Sours

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 6:37 PM GMT) -- A U.K. firm that acquired an insurance brokerage business from FJ Lock & Associates Ltd. is suing three of the company’s directors for around £500,000 it alleges it's owed in payments connected to the acquisition.



Trimulgherry Investments Ltd., which is listed as an insurance brokerage on the Companies House register, filed a claim in the High Court of London on Jan. 3 over a 2015 deal to buy certain business and assets from FJ Lock & Associates, including the brokerage placement and administration general insurance policies...

