Ex-Investment Banker Gets Probation For Insider Trading

Law360, Chicago (January 31, 2018, 3:52 PM EST) -- A former executive for LBMZ Securities who pled guilty last year to insider trading charges will serve periods of probation and home confinement, with the Illinois federal judge who handed him his sentence saying Wednesday his cooperation in the case has helped keep him out of prison.



Bilal Basrai, who headed LBMZ’s investment banking division, will serve two years of probation and pay a $20,000 fine for his conduct of trading stock based on nonpublic information. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin also ordered Basrai to perform...

