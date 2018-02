Pa. Real Estate Developer Beats Man's Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a slip-and-fall suit against a real estate developer in connection with a snow-covered sidewalk, saying the case was rightly tossed under the state's "hills and ridges" doctrine protecting property owners.



In a published opinion, a three-judge panel for the Superior Court's Eastern District upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Philadelphia Suburban Development Corp. in a suit alleging the developer negligently maintained a sidewalk that purportedly caused David Collins to suffer a severe injury after...

