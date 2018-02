US Postal Service Nabs 7th Circ. Win In Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday dismissed a claim by a retired U.S. Postal Service employee that he had been subjected to retaliation and racial discrimination on the job, saying the alleged retaliatory acts were not serious enough to support a suit.



In a five-page unpublished opinion, the panel found the district court had rightly dismissed Frank Wilson Sr.’s claims that the post office retaliated against him for filing Equal Employment Opportunity Office complaints of racial discrimination, saying the incidents cited by Wilson were either justified discipline...

To view the full article, register now.