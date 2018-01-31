The Laterals Audit: Tax Attorney Moves In January
Lewis Greenwald Lewis Greenwald has joined DLA Piper’s tax practice as a partner in its New York office. Greenwald’s focus is international tax planning and structuring for multinational companies, including tax-efficient acquisitions; dispositions, reorganizations and repatriations; migrating intellectual property to tax-favored jurisdictions; transfer pricing; and foreign currency gains and losses....
