Mass. Cybercrime Prosecutor Joins Holland & Knight

Law360 (January 31, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- An assistant U.S. attorney and the chief of the Cybercrime Unit for the District of Massachusetts has joined Holland & Knight LLP as a partner in the firm’s Boston office, the firm announced Wednesday.



Adam Bookbinder will focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, cyber incident response, white collar defense and investigations, and criminal and civil trials, the firm said in its announcement.



“Adam is an exciting hire for the Boston office and the firm,” John Hogan, head of Holland & Knight’s litigation section, said in a release....

