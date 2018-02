7th Circ. Overturns Ariel Investments' Trademark Win

Law360, Chicago (January 31, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday reversed a lower court's finding that Florida-based boutique wealth management firm Ariel Capital Advisors LLC infringed Chicago-based Ariel Investments LLC's trademarks, agreeing with the smaller firm that it lacked enough ties to Illinois for the lower court to hear the case.



The unanimous three-judge panel ruled that personal jurisdiction under the Lanham Act depends on state law since it does not authorize a nationwide service of process like the nation's securities and antitrust laws. But Ariel Capital has no property, clients...

To view the full article, register now.