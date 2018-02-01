Expert Analysis

State Of The Union And Trump's Rigid Course On Immigration

By Jeffrey Gorsky February 1, 2018, 1:06 PM EST

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 1:06 PM EST) -- This is what a Republican president’s immigration policy used to look like: In 2007 President George W. Bush called for comprehensive immigration reform in his State of the Union address that would have provided a path for legalization for the majority of undocumented aliens in the United States, as well as a significant expansion of the ability of employers to bring in needed foreign workers to fill positions where there were not enough American workers.

A decade later, President Donald Trump in his State of the...
