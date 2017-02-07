Gov't Defends FCA Whistleblower Provision At 10th Circ.

By John Kennedy

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- The whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act isn’t unconstitutional, the Trump administration said Tuesday after intervening to defend the law in a fraudulent health care reimbursement suit pending before the Tenth Circuit.

The government, which initially declined to take part in Gerald Polukoff’s whistleblower lawsuit against several health care providers, officially jumped on board after Polukoff appealed the permanent dismissal of his claims. The administration changed its mind when Intermountain Healthcare Inc. made new arguments on appeal that challenged the FCA’s constitutionality — arguments the...
Case Information

Case Title

Polukoff v. St. Mark's Hospital, et al


Case Number

17-4014

Court

Appellate - 10th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

February 7, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

