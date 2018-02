Gov’t Sues For FBAR Penalties Over UK Bank Accounts

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 6:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday asked a California federal judge to force a taxpayer to pay penalties tied to over a dozen U.K. bank accounts that she allegedly failed to disclose in a Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts form.



California resident Jane Boyd owes nearly $50,000, plus interest, in FBAR penalties that the government lodged after she failed to report her financial interest in 13 U.K. bank accounts as part of her filings to the Internal Revenue Service in 2010, according to the complaint. The government...

