DuPont Whistleblower Didn’t Exhaust Options, 3rd. Circ. Says

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a former DuPont research associate’s whistleblower complaint that he endured workplace retaliation after he complained that the chemical giant didn’t report a carcinogenic gas release, ruling Wednesday that he should have exhausted his administrative options before resorting to court action.



Roger Scott Wilson, who quit his position with Delaware-based E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co. after 12 years of an allegedly hostile work environment, didn’t dispute that he failed to submit an administrative complaint to the U.S. secretary of...

To view the full article, register now.